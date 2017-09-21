Feedback: Kelowna readers respond to the issues

Readers of stories on kelownacapnews.com are passionate about what they believe in

Story: Landlords turn to short-term rentals

Edison Reis:

There’s a market for all approaches as far as short and or long term rentals. Some landlords prefer one approach while some prefer the other. (It’s called business focus). Keep in mind that short term rentals are helping students which are searching for more affordable and comfortable places to stay (rather than an over-priced dorm).

UBCO just broke their record of welcoming 9,000 students and large majority will need a shared accommodation to stay for eight months of the year. Creating regulations against short term rentals will hurt the university’s (and college) ability to attract and retain students which are those who have been generating an economic boost to the city.

Dianne Varga:

The Residential Tenancy Act clearly lays out the rights and responsibilities of both landlords and tenants, and what to do if one party or the other does not live up to the act. Juicy stories of lousy tenants get really good press, but the fact is, there are as many lousy landlords as lousy tenants.

My last landlord was a really great example. Without telling tenants, she’d wired the utilities of two suites to run on the same account, which happened to be mine. When two years later I learned of it, she wouldn’t negotiate her way out of the problem. I won at arbitration, which was fine, but which caused her to enter upon a four-year exercise of wrath.

Story: Hyatt hotel proposed for busy Kelowna corner

Jeff Maranda:

I have no problem with the hotel itself but the corner, no, no, no. I do deliveries from a nearby business and traffic in that area is already some of the worst in the city. Until the traffic issue is fixed you should not put up any more buildings in that area at all.

Dawne Anderson:

If the location is that perfect use it for much needed housing for low income singles, families and seniors.

Story: Affordable daycare left out of NDP budget disappoints advocate

Heather Southam:

The money going towards new childcare spaces is useless if they don’t do something to end the incredible lack of caregivers. Those spaces are unusable if there is no staff to work them. Why is that issue not being discussed or looked at by any government?

Story: Doctor’s fentanyl-laced pot warning may be false alarm

Mark Conlin:

It’s fear-based nonsense – like this – that allows people to call into question the credibility of the medical community. Clearly, there was no real investigation done by this clinic.

Story: Finance Minister chides NDP for opposing end to ‘unfair tax advantages’ for wealthy

Larry Hall:

What Minister Morneau does not realize or care about is that seniors are a major user of health care and we are already short of doctors and he is going to add to that problem. Does he care? Appears not as he is part of the rich society that can afford to go to the USA if treatment is not available in Canada on short notice. For the senior trying to survive on a meager pension they must hope help arrives before they die.

Story: Street Outlaws revved up in season finale

Dyan Lover:

Well deserved ink for a great organization and race track. The Kelowna Street Outlaws and Thunder Mountain Raceway have a lot to be proud of. Very fast cars and a well run organization.

Story: Bracelet returned to veteran after 73 years

Russ Sloan:

We need to honour these WW2 veterans more. Not many left in a country which doesn’t always demonstrate enough appreciation for the sacrifices that have been made by earlier generations.