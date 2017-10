Kelowna’s downtown parkinb plan in the spotlight. What do you think?

Our story about an upcoming downtown parking open house drew reaction at kelownacapnews.com.

The parking downtown is pathetic. You can’t go to the Yacht Club, Cactus Club or Earls or any restaurants or downtown shopping without driving around several times trying to find a parking spot.

It does discourage people from going downtown.

Shirlee McCorkle

