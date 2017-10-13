Feedback: What happened with Sears?

News about the decline of Sears hit our website and Facebook as the company has now asked for permission to liquidate its remaining stores, after announcing the closure of several, including in Kelowna.

Jaime Zee:

This is so confusing to me. Sears is the original mail order company. They were the Amazon before there was Amazon. They still have great products and an excellent return policy. What happened?

Carol Dycke:

The only thing I don’t like about online shopping is the return policy. And I don’t know about buying clothes because if they don’t fit then what? This is going to be a real problem.

Kerry Lynn Atherfold:

Even a smaller catalogue store would be preferable to nothing. So sad, and I’m going to miss their furniture store.