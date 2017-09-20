DeHart: Lost Together now open in Plaza 33

By Maxine DeHart

The first resale ladies clothing shop has opened in Plaza 33 in Rutland next to Shoppers Drug Mart, with an outside entrance. Lost Together is owned and operated by Shannon LeBlanc who relocated from Montreal and has been a stylist for Warner Records and Much Music. Lost Together is not a consignment shop. Patrons bring their laundered, gently used garments to the store and, if accepted, they will offer you 30 per cent of the price that the article would sell for up-front with cash in hand, or you can choose to receive a 50 per cent store credit. No need to bring hangers. Lost Together offers a vintage and modern mix, carrying all styles and sizes from 0 to 20. Every piece is reasonably priced. They offer a good selection of jeans, vests, dresses, tops and coats, along with accessories of handbags, jewelry, hats, scarves and a good selection of shoes. Shannon purchases the items on an items based first selection and brand name second. Open seven days a week with no appointment necessary. Call 778-753-7444 www.losttogether.ca.

Lesli Bradley is the new CEO of Sun-Rype Products at 1165 Ethel Street. Leslie was formerly the vice-president of operations. For many years she was with Labatt Breweries. Sun-Rype manufacturers a variety of products from juice and fruit snacks to tea and is an integral part of our community. The company has been a major sponsor of the Maxine DeHart – United Way, Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast since its inception 19 years ago. www.sunrype.com.

After 13 years, Sarah Porter (Williams) has decided to retire the Kelowna location of Bella Clothing Boutique at 3005 Pandosy Street. She will remain in Kelowna and will also be keeping the Chilliwack retail location, along with focusing more on the online store at www.bellaclothingboutique.com. The final weekend is this Friday and Saturday with 50 per cent off remaining clothing and shoes.

Gateway Casinos & Entertainment is introducing two of Gateway’s signature food and beverage brands to Lake City Casino Kelowna. Renovations will see the addition of MATCH Eatery & Public House with 132 seats taking over the Gateway 21 space. MATCH will combine the social traditions of a neighbourhood pub with the high-energy of a lively sports bar, a casual upbeat atmosphere, along with being family friendly. The Buffet will replace the current Grove Bistro and will offer great food, exceptional value, a casual atmosphere and an ever-changing menu with theme nights. The gaming floor will also be refreshed. The project will add new jobs and an estimated $3.5 million investment to the local economy. The property will remain open during construction with minimal disruption. Recruiting will begin in late September for the new positions. Clarissa Pruden is the general manager. www.gatewaycasinos.com.

Don’t forget, the Maxine DeHart, United Way – Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast is Thursday, Oct. 12 from 6 to 9 a.m. Enter on Enterprise Way and the fun begins. Last week, Rob Cividino dropped off 30 boxes filled with goodies for the bags from Paul Randhawa, the owner/operator of Décor Seasons in Orchard Park Mall. They are all piled high in my glass office. B.C.Tree fruits are again providing local apples, Shaun Pierce of Creative Mortgage will provide five – $100 Visa gift cards and Kozy Shack pudding is coming all the way from back east. The local Dairy Queens are on board as new sponsors and Michael J. and Big White will again be providing their opening day ski passes. Powerplant Whole Foods, Old Dutch and Canadian Home Builders are all on board. Erwin Egert and the fellows at Carts Plus will again be providing me with a fancy golf cart to run around in all morning. It’s a lifesaver. All donations gratefully accepted. Call 250-862-7662 or maxdehart@telus.net.

Greg Frederick in the new manager of the downtown Safeway, relocating from Williams Lake. greg.frederick@sobeys.com.

Kelowna Elks #52 will celebrate 95 years of service to Kelowna on Sept. 29 with a dinner and music by Vic Ukrainetz. Since 1912, the Elks of Canada have given countless volunteer hours to promoting and serving community needs. In 2017 Kelowna Elks donated $10,020 to their national charity, Royal Fund for Children, which assists families in need. Their main way of fundraising is meat draws, open to the public, every Thursday and Saturday at 2 p.m. The executive for 2017-18 is Bro. Ben VanHelvert (president); Bro. Al Blaquirer (past president); Bro. Ron Hodges (1st vice president); Bro. Wayne Wilks (2nd vice president); Bro. Joe Hobart (3rd vice president); Sister Sherrie Lutz (treasurer); Sister Judy Bastiaanssen (secretary); Bro. Walter Stasiuk (sergeant-at-arms) and Chaplin Bro. Keith Baker.

Kal-West Mechanical Systems at 710 Evans Court, owned and operated by John Davina is celebrating 30 years in business servicing the region in plumbing, heating HVAC, refrigeration and mechanical services. John was formerly a plumbing and gas inspector so starting his own business was a natural. The well-known company services the region from Osoyoos to Golden, also taking jobs in Northern B.C., the Kootenays, Vancouver Island and Alberta. They service all types of commercial entities, including office buildings, hospitals, schools, restaurants, hotels, waste water plants, universities, rest and care homes and everything in-between. They also provide some sub-contract work, design-build contracts and LEED installations. Kal-West employs about 20 people, many of them being long-time employees. Some of the local jobs they have completed are the Kelowna Airport Tower, Eldorado Hotel (geothermal heating and cooling), Big White Ski Resort Office, Four Points by Sheraton, Parkinson Rec Centre and Village at Millcreek. Call 250-765-6610 www.kalwest.com.

Congratulations to Debby Clem who aced her first hole-in-one on lucky #13 at Black Mountain Golf Club. Frank Kaminski also aced his first hole-in-one on #3 at Pinnacle. Both were witnessed by Tom Fydell.

Linda Winnick of Picture Perfect is hosting the Second Special Ladies Only event on Friday, Sept. 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. with popular Alberta artist Kathy Meaney. This is a special free event that allows you to mingle in the company of other women, enjoy snacks, sample wines from Gray Monk and take the time to talk to Kathy. Bring a non-perishable food item for the food bank. There will be prize draws, so bring a friend or a group of friends and enjoy the evening. Call 250-763-6966.

Congratulations to Vince Lemke who aced a hole-in-one on the Par 4 – 18th hole, 221 yards at Michaelbrook Golf Club. This was his first albatross, but he has had nine career hole-in-ones.

Downtown Kelowna After 5 is Thursday, Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. hosted by and held at the Delta Grand. $10 for appies, drinks and networking. Or, bring your two closest pals and save, just $25 for you and your posse.

Jordans Floor Covering is hosting an evening to meet Jordans rug buyers, James Riach and Ken Reid and watch an informative visual presentation on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. See cutting edge area rug trends from around the word while enjoying a Taste of India with fine wine pairings. Enter to win a hand knotted area rug. RSVP required by email at egartner@jordans.ca or call 250-861-8656.

The Central Okanagan Heritage Society is celebrating the 125th anniversary of Benvoulin Heritage Church with two events on Sept. 30. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. you can step back in time with exhibits, displays, tours, children’s games and entertainment, along with a heritage tea from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Join them at 7 p.m. for an evening of 1890’s music and words performed by Alan Rinehart and Cuyler Page. For tickets call 250-861-7188 or sjorgenson.cohs@telus.net.

The finalists in the Kelowna Chamber Business Excellence Awards are: Current Taxi, Flask Social House (FSH), Purppl (Rising Star); Hybrid Elevator, Okanagan Wine Country Tours, Prime Physiotherapy (Small Business); Lakeside Medicine Centre, Mission Group, NewCap Radio (Med-Size Business); The Bridge Youth and Family Centre, CRIS Adaptive Adventures, Volinspire (Social Impact); Andrew Gaucher, GGroup Land Development; Meagan Hughes, Cottage Quilting; Jared Lee & Devon Murray, Central Kitchen & Bar (Young Entrepreneur of the Year); BC Tree Fruits, Okanagan Lavender & Herb Farm, Old Meadows Organic Farm (Excellence in Agriculture); CREW, McKinley Beach, Okanagan Water Basin Board (Marketing Campaign); Ballet Kelowna, Rotary Centre for the Arts, Wentworth Music (Arts & Entertainment); Chances Kelowna, Northside Industries, Rona Home & Garden (Large Business). The winners will be announced at an awards dinner on Oct. 12 and the Business Leader of the Year will be announced prior to the awards dinner. www.kelownachamber.org.

Birthdays of the week –Happy 60th Alan Monk (Sept. 15); Lea Gray (Sept. 20); Luanne Kumagai (Sept. 20); Peter Baker (Sept. 20); Scott Patten (Sept.20); Alexandra Babbel (Sept. 20); Laurel D’Andrea (Sept. 21); Patricia Cecconi (Sept. 21); Steve O’Brien (Sept. 22); Ev Rea (Sept. 22); Gordon James (Sept. 22); Susan Downey (Sept. 24); Doug Mills (Sept. 25); Ross Jeffries (Sept. 25); Ernie Patterson (Sept. 25); Karyn Schueler (Sept. 25); Charlie Styles, my brother-in-law (Sept. 26).

