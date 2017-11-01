DeHart: What’s going in the old East Side Mario’s

By Maxine DeHart

One of the most widely asked questions in town. What is going into the former East Side Mario’s restaurant site on Highway 97 next to the Cactus Club Café? The answer is Care Dental, which is an advanced, high-tech, bright, ultra-modern dental center owned and operated by Dr. Dan Kobi, who has been in the industry for over 23 years. Opening for business on Nov. 8, this new concept, 5,000 square foot building has undergone $2 million in renovations with 10 operatories and the newest state-of-the-art equipment and facilities. Along with Dr. Kobi, Dr. Andrea Baird and seven staff, Care Dental wants their clients to have the best dental experience you can have, making you feel more like their guests and being the dentists that people look forward to visiting with old-fashioned caring. Dr. Kobi will be using this business template to roll out the same type of systems in the future. Care Dental accepts all insurance plans and is open seven days a week. They are now accepting appointments for their opening date at 778-581-5279 or you can book online at www.caredental.ca.

Via Veneto Hair Design and Esthetics owned and operated by long-time hairstylist Gabriele and esthetician Wendy Giammartino are celebrating their 20th anniversary in their quaint salon located at 102 – 3001 Tutt Street. Wendy, in the esthetics division of the business, specializes in anti-aging facials, facial hair removal and precise eye brow arching, using product lines of Sothy of Paris, Sea Enzyme and Australian Body Care. Hair care product lines include Sebastian, Matrix and Quantum. The shop also carries OPI nail care and TIGI makeup for purchase. Open Tuesday to Friday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon. They welcome all new clients. Call 250-861-6868.

Congratulations to Ryan Coome (Holiday Inn Express) and Hannah Foss (Perkin’s Restaurant) on their recent marriage on Oct. 7.

Reminder: The Legion is looking for canvassers for their Annual Poppy Campaign from now until Nov. 10. You do not have to be a Legion member to volunteer as they need all the help they can get this year. I will be volunteering at The Kelowna Rockets Hockey game on Friday, Nov. 10 along with Todd Cashin of the City of Kelowna and his father John Cashin. See you there. To volunteer, call 250-762-2961 or drop into the office at 1380 Bertram Street.

The sale of the IRIS chain of 147 optical stores to New Look Vision for $120 million is complete. The Canadian based company with its head office in Laval, Quebec, will be the largest retail optical network in Canada. Kelowna’s Iris store is located in the new Gateway Plaza, 1544 Harvey Avenue, at the corner of Burtch and Harvey. IRIS will still be operated and partner owned by optometrist Dr. Paul Clark and offers state-of-the-art testing and measuring equipment, which when combined with their exclusive line of Nikon leases, gives exceptional sharp vision. New Look Vision is a leader in the eye care industry in Canada comprised of a network of 379 locations mainly under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff and Iris banners and laboratory facilities also using state-of-the-art technologies. Call 236-420-4435.

Wings Restaurant in the Willow Park Mall at #1 – 590 Highway 33W in Rutland has a new owner. Brent Stewart who has resided in Kelowna for over 50 years and has been in the food industry for over 30 years has purchased the restaurant. The restaurant is large with 149 seats inside and 39 patio seats and a bar. They are fully licensed with 10 beers on tap and a good wine list. Along with 25 different types of their famous wings, this family friendly restaurant is more than just wings. Wings offers a huge menu of starters, sandwiches, burgers, wraps, soups, salads, pasta, fish and chips, steak and stir fry bowls, along with gluten smart dishes. Chef Colin Ramsden boasts that their wings are fresh and never frozen and their burgers are also fresh and never frozen. Wings offer an everyday lunch fare from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with 10 items, ranging from fish and chips or a burger to wings chicken parmigiana. Wing night is both Wednesdays and Sundays. Of course, our group sampled several types of wings: Korean Sticky Sesame, East Meets West and Greek. Then, we went onto Big Texas fries, which are like nachos made with fries and crispy calamari and dry ribs. All were delicious with good portion size. Open seven days a week. Call 236-420-4435.

Corinne Snape of The Executor’s Assistant is celebrating five years in business serving the Okanagan. Corinne has been assisting families, lawyers, realtors and public guardian trustees disburse household assets for estates and beneficiaries during the transitioning period. She is an expert in what she does and offers individuals pricing and quotes as all situations are unique. Along with help for household asset disbursement for estates, she can help with downsizing, transitioning or hoarding. If you need assistance prior to or during any of these life transitions call Corinne for a free, non-obligation consultation at 250-863-2630 or visit The Executor’s Assistant website at www.executor-assistant.ca.

Hudson’s Bay Kelowna Santa’s Helpers Cosmetic and Fragrance Holiday Gala is Saturday, Nov. 18 from 6 to 9 p.m. Enjoy makeovers, demonstrations, gifts with purchase, live DJ, walk through fashion show, entertainment, hors d’oeuvres, wine tasting and over $2,500.00 in prizes. $10 tickets on sale now at all cosmetic counters, with $8 towards your purchase that evening and $2 to Hudson’s Bay Strength in Stripes Foundation. Purchase your ticket before Nov. 10 and enter to win the early bird prize valued at $300. Call 250-860-2483 (local 360) for details.

Rachel Layne is a singer/songwriter who channels the timeless romanticism of classic poets through her captivating lyrics and soulful voice. Rachel is a 2016 Spotlight Performance Provincial Finalist, a 2015 Unsigned Only Music semi-finalist and one of eight artists selected by International Music Publisher Ole to perform at their inaugural on the spot contest during the Canadian Country Music Awards Week. She has been featured at the Opening Ceremonies of the International Children’s Winter Games, performed at the Calgary Stampede, the Merritt Country Music Walk of Stars and during a BC Lions half time show for a Salute to Veterans. She also sings anthems for her local and provincial sports teams and with the Kelowna Rockets. Rachel also performed at the prestigious City of Kelowna Civic Awards. www.rachellayne.com or call 250-878-2224.

If you are a motorcycle enthusiast, early bird tickets are now available for the Kelowna & District Safety Council’s 13th Annual Bus trip to the Vancouver Motorcycle show, held at the Tradex Centre in Abbotsford on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. You will see the latest motorcycles, gear and accessories from all the major manufacturers along with trials, demos, custom bikes, blowout prices and giveaways. Includes show ticket, return bus fare, VIP entrance, movies on route and a chance to win some great prizes. For tickets call 250-765-3163 or www.kdcs.bc.ca/workshops-events.

Pickleball Kelowna announced that Pickleball Canada has awarded the 2018 Canadian National Pickleball Tournament to Kelowna on July 6 to 8, 2018 on courts located at Parkinson Rec Center. This is the fourth opportunity for Kelowna to host this tournament having just completed a three year contract with Pickleball Canada. Participants compete in many categories for both men and women. For more information and to register visit www.pickleballtournaments.com. Over 400 athletes are expected to travel from Canada, the US and Mexico to compete. Registration opens on March 3, 2018. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Wayne Pierce at info@pickleballkelowna.com.

Birthdays of the week – Shaun Pierce (Nov. 1); Nathan Flavel (Nov. 1); Gabe Cipes (Nov. 1); Mark Whittle (Nov. 1); Hugh McCartney (Nov. 1); Glenn Kunth (Nov. 2); George Colpron (Nov. 2); Corrine Reid (Nov. 3); Kristi Williams (Nov. 5); Sarah Lust (Nov. 3); Doreen Gray (Nov. 3); Bob Callioux (Nov. 3); Ezra Cipes (Nov, 4); Frank Williams (Nov. 4); Kristi Williams (Nov.5); Alison Moscrop (Nov. 6); Terri Hoogewoonink (Nov. 5).

