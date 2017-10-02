Letter: Bernard Ave. block should spotlight Kelowna

To the editor:

Of all the suggestions readers sent in as to this huge valuable block downtown, I say that a centre where farmers and crafters can exhibit and sell their products to the public year-round would be very popular. With such diverse, talented cultures producing everything from wines to crafts, visitors can see what Kelowna is all about. In most bustling, tourist-magnet cities in Europe, the town’s center market is where one would go to acquaint with the residents.

Murals of our vineyards, our ski slopes, our Myra Canyon, golf courses, fishing lakes, and much more could line the walls. Retirement in the Okanagan tempts more people every year; making retirement a new and exciting adventure. Nothing is more boring than seeing the same chain stores and eateries in every mall visited wherever one travels. Let’s identify ourselves with our own Kelowna Marketplace where people can meet, brouse, then visit the casino, or see a concert at Prospera Place, or take a quiet walk through Hot Sands Beach, and the YMCA is nearby if one wants to workout. There’s so much to see and do downtown.

June Turner, Kelowna