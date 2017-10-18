Letter: City should be involved in dock rebuild

Example of two docks extending into private waterfront property where one structure has stairs for people to cross over it, and the other does not. Photo Credit: Contributed

To the editor:

Your article (Controlling Okanagan Lake Rebuilding, Capital News Oct. 13) says that Mr. Basran requires a combination of patience and additional staff resources to regulate illegal structures. Perhaps a simple solution would be to have city hall lawyers draft a notification to dock owners outlining the provincial regulations which must be adhered to when building or modifying a dock.

Included in the notification would be a statement to the effect that if the provincial regulations (or any city bylaws) are not adhered to, the city will advise the owners that they have a specific amount of time to modify the dock. If the owner does not comply with the directive, the city will take the necessary action to ensure that the dock meets the regulations or bylaws and assess the costs to the owner.

The notification to be delivered to each dock owner.

Bryan Crossfield, Kelowna