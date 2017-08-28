Letter: Clarifying my remarks on Christianity

Kelowna - I have never found a better lifestyle to follow so I have chosen his

To the editor:

Thanks to those who responded to my letter on religion.

I just want to clarify my position on Christianity.

I can understand the rejection that exists.

Christianity has been installed by fear and untruths. I admit that I take a strong belief in a super-natural power through studying the periodic table; it only shows that there are laws of nature.

My choice to call myself a Christian is because history claims there was a man who was called Christ and whether he was the son of God no one knows.

He died a horrific death after patterning his life to the 10 commandments.

I have never found a better lifestyle to follow so I have chosen his.

If you recall my article’s reference to the bible was only the Book of Revelations and what I recall from that book, ties right into the condition of the world today.

l only asked you to notice the similarity.

Art Ferguson, Kelowna