Letter: Everyone has a belief in something

It is only common sense to agree self righteousness is wrong in a Christian faith based on the Bible

To the editor:

There were three letters about religion to the editor in Kelowna Capital News, on Aug.23, 2017.

It is only common sense to agree that self righteousness is wrong in a Christian faith based on the Bible.

The same goes for freedom of religion: The government and the church should remain separated.

The religion that functions through power, control and deceit, is not the Christian faith and indeed gives God a bad name. Yet to state that the supernatural power belongs to the comic book trade, that those who read the Bible, rely on blind faith and that science trumps over Christian faith is not a science, but a human theory.

This needs more blind faith than does a supernatural creation by an almighty God. Humanly, life is mathematically an impossibility, yet we experience it.

We are surrounded by many common miracles which are not explainable in human terms.

O.Tralla, Kelowna.