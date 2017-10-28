Letter: Foster families make a difference

In Central Okanagan (from Peachland to Lake Country to Kelowna), more than 95 families foster kids

To the editor:

In the Central Okanagan (from Peachland to Lake Country), more than 95 families open their homes and their hearts to children and youth in need of a safe place to live. They care for children of all ages, from newborns to 18-year-olds, who come to fostering for many different reasons. Sometimes they stay for a day or two, sometimes for a year or longer. Often they develop relationships that last a lifetime.

What does it take to be a foster parent? Foster parents are patient and loving and understand how to meet the diverse needs of children and youth. Foster parents maintain a stable, structured and positive home environment. Foster parents train regularly to improve their skills and they support children and youth to maintain family and cultural connections.

Most of all, foster parents care. They’re willing to meet the challenges of helping children and youth through difficult times, because they believe they can make a difference.

October is Foster Family Appreciation Month in B.C. If you know someone who is a foster parent, please let them know how special they are.

I think every one of them is terrific.

Cyndee Sapiano

Okanagan Foster Parents Association

www.okfosterparents.ca