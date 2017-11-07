Letter: Have you experienced this at a Kelowna concert?

To the editor:

Have you observed this? Go to a concert or a movie in Kelowna and some people arrive well after the show has started. They chatter and fumble around in the dark as they search for their seat, ask those who are already seated to stand, and then play with their cell phones for several minutes before settling in. Maybe they don’t realize how disruptive and ill-mannered this type of behaviour is? Or maybe they are so self-absorbed that they don’t really care about others? Either way the impact is the same on the majority who arrived on time and looked forward to enjoying the entire show. Perhaps it’s time to detain those who arrive late – to wait for a suitable break in the program?

Bobbe Wemock, Kelowna