Letter: I am pro choice. The right choice, the only choice.

To the editor:
My response to the letter from Donna Campbell (Capital News, Oct. 20/17) addressing the pro choice issue and a woman’s right to end a pregnancy if she so chooses.
In my opinion that is her business and nobody elses unless she decides otherwise.
Should a pregnancy pose a risk to a woman’s health or is the result of rape or incest or in some instances a deformed fetus or conjoined twins, whatever the reason being, a woman should have the right to make her own choice to terminate a pregnancy.
Such conditions can easily be detected early enough allowing for a woman to safety have a routine D&C procedure.
How many pro lifers, for all their talk and demonstrating, if asked, would happily and readily put their names on a list to adopt one of those unwanted babies and be totally committed to raise that baby for the next 20+ years of their lives. Seriously?
Pro life means taking away the rights of a pregnant woman to control her own body. Who gives themselves the right to make such a decision.
I am pro choice. The right choice, the only choice.
JM Sutherland, Kelowna
