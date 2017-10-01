Letter: I live beside Freedom’s Door

To the editor:
I am a resident of Centennial Crescent and am a next door neighbour to four duplex homes containing 40 men who are in an addiction recovery program known as Freedom’s Door.
I have lived here for two years and I have never experienced any problems as a result of being near a recovery home. My experience with this neighbour has always been positive.
I understand that Freedom’s Door has a proposal to construct a 49-unit apartment in Rutland for the graduates of Freedom’s Door. I can assure the neighbours of that property that their experience is likely to be as positive as mine has been.
Kyle Abbott, Kelowna