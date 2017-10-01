Letter: I live beside Freedom’s Door

Kelowna letter writer says he lives next door to four apartments in the Freedoms Door program

An artist’s rendition of the proposed Freedom House at Rutland Road and McCurdy Road in Kelowna.—contributed

To the editor:

I am a resident of Centennial Crescent and am a next door neighbour to four duplex homes containing 40 men who are in an addiction recovery program known as Freedom’s Door.

I have lived here for two years and I have never experienced any problems as a result of being near a recovery home. My experience with this neighbour has always been positive.

I understand that Freedom’s Door has a proposal to construct a 49-unit apartment in Rutland for the graduates of Freedom’s Door. I can assure the neighbours of that property that their experience is likely to be as positive as mine has been.

Kyle Abbott, Kelowna