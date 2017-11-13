Letter: If you need a roundabout you’re in luck

Kelowna letter writer laments the lack of transportation options in Kelowna

To the editor:

It seems our mayor and the (mayor of) Vancouver are drinking the same Kool-Aid when it comes to traffic congestion.

Instead of building roads that improve traffic flow they want people to sit at lights and in traffic for hours.

If you go from point A to point B in 10 minutes you burn less gas and cause less pollution then sitting in line for hours.

Kelowna is so spread out you need cars to get around. The transit system is great for going up and down the highway.

Try shopping, going golfing or visiting by bus. You need all day to get around. Let’s hope you are young enough to carry the bags of groceries home.

We moved here in 1980 and there was one road through town. Kelowna has more then doubled in size and there is still only one road through town. It may be six lanes soon but it will not ease the congestion.

The north end connector has been delayed for 1o years by council. If you need a round-about or a green bicycle path you may be in luck.

Jim Walker, Kelowna

