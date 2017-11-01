Letter: In the rush to Christmas we’re forgetting something

To the editor:

Every year this seems to happen. The stores and newspaper flyers are decorated with Christmas decorations. They seem to hold off until Halloween is over. I did not see one store decorated with poppies. Is this not next? Remembrance Day, or are we just skipping Remembrance Day and going straight to Christmas?

This sends a very strong message, especially to the youth. I for one have the utmost respect for all who have served and are serving now. I am very grateful for our country and freedoms we have. It could be a very different world we live that we live in today. You could walk to the corner store, if there is one, and not have to dodge bullets or step on some nasty thing. Just please remember.

Dean Penner, Kelowna