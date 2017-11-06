Letter: Kelowna drivers have some learning to do

To the editor:

Some Kelowna drivers need to take a driver’s exam again.

Signaling as they make a turn, instead of well in advance of the turn; sitting behind the crosswalk to make a left turn on a green light, then making a left turn through a yellow (or red). It is illegal to enter the intersection after the light turns yellow if you are already stopped behind the line. Pull into the centre of the intersection, with your wheels straight, and opposite to the nearest lane you are turning into, then turn left when it is safe. Kelowna drivers need to understand the traffic problems they are causing behind them; one being frustrated drivers following through on a red because that one driver sitting behind the crosswalk.

B. Davies, Kelowna