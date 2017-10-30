This invasive grey squirrel was spotted in Kelowna City Park last weekend. With no funding allocated to deal with the species, the population will continue to grow, says a TRU researcher. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Letter: Kelowna’s squirrels, meet Hawaiian rats

Kelowna letter-writer says Hawaii is dealing with an invasive problem of its own

To the editor:

Pretty scary to read in one of your earlier editions how the invasive Eastern grey squirrels are taking over our Valley and have damaged hazelnut and walnut crops already.

People may have noticed when they visit the Hawaiian islands how aluminum metal has been applied to the trunks of the palm trees to keep the rats from climbing up to chew on the coconuts which can be pretty dangerous should one come down and land on a person’s head below. The rats arrived to the islands via the sailing ships and pretty soon were most unwelcome pests.

The solution the Islanders came up with was to bring in mongoose to get rid of the rats. Only one sex was to be brought in so these little predators couldn’t breed. Oops – mistakes were made and pretty soon there were mongooses everywhere. As well as still the rats. The persons in charge of this idea didn’t realize mongooses are out in the daytime and the rats at night; hence, they miss each other!

Wonder if mesh or aluminum could be applied to our nut trees here. Lita Prince

Lita Prince, West Kelowna

, 2235 Somerset Road. West Kelowna, B.C. V1Z2K9 250 769 3650

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Myths of our marine environment

Just Posted

Downtown Light Up adds winter street market

Kelowna plans for its downtown Christmas event have been released

Letter: Kelowna’s squirrels, meet Hawaiian rats

Kelowna letter-writer says Hawaii is dealing with an invasive problem of its own

Public portable defibrillator now at seniors’ residence in Kelowna

Defibrillator at Hawthorn Park part of a public network of portable AEDs

Search and rescue volunteers out to keep Halloween safe in Kelowna

Volunteers will be patrolling the streets in the Rutland area Halloween night Tuesday evening

Rain expected for Halloween

Rain expected up and down the Okanagan valley this Halloween

Haunted walk takes road less travelled

Caravan Farm Theatre’s Walk of Terror offers no reprieve from the horrors that lurk in the dark

Abandoning a boat in Canadian waters will no longer be legal: Garneau

600 derelict vessels already sit in Canadian waters

Family thankful for community support

One month after her nine-year-old daughter was air-lifted to the BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver for emergency surgery, Kara Kazimer still cannot find the words to express herself.

FBI’s first blows: Trump campaign boss charged; aide flips into Russia witness

Manafort and Gates plead not guilty to all charges

Guilty on nine counts for gun smuggling

Alex Louie, also known as Senk’lip, attempted to bring two handguns across the border in February

Heat women sweep Spartans

UBC Okanagan on three-game Canada West volleyball winning streak

NDP moves to limit local election money

Selina Robinson’s bans corporate, union donations

B.C. poverty reduction starts with committee

28 members, budget of $1.2 million for consultation

UBC team develops system to predict human-caused wildfires

Researchers tracked when forests went green to predict the most risky time for fires

Most Read