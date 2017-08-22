Letter: Lamenting a lack of Christianity

I believe the power of prayer must be accompanied by action to remedy our problems

To the editor:

I am concerned that Canada no longer is classed as a Christian country.

All of the morals I was brought up with seem to be completely abandoned. We seem to live in a land obsessed with drugs and sex. Alcohol is included as a drug.

To me it does not matter whether Christianity is the chosen faith, but how can we defend no belief in a super natural power? One needs only to look at the periodic table to see that our world is based on a set of rules that never change under normal conditions.

We can thank (former prime minister Stephen) Harper for putting the final nail in the coffin by denying public schools the right to mention Christ, and there was no effective opposition to that. Christmas now to a majority of our youth is Santa Claus. I have not noticed any of our politicians ever mentioning God in a positive way.

I believe the power of prayer must be accompanied by action to remedy our problems. We turn a blind eye to the starving and persecuted. Any aid, if it is offered, is in the form of charity which does nothing to correct the cause.

I would suggest readers look at the Book of Revelations in the Bible and look at the conditions around the world and see if they notice any similarity to our present world condition.

Art Ferguson, West Kelowna