Letter: Liberals have forgotten seniors

To the editor:

At this time I really don’t feel okay about supporting the Liberals as they have forgotten about our seniors and the people that have had to quit working to look after our aging parents. Our parents, the ones that worked their entire life to support us and paid taxes so they could have a pension in their senior years have no support from your government.

The Liberal government thinks it is okay to spend big money on immigrants and make sure that they have a healthy lifestyle while our seniors are having to consider a life on the streets because they can’t afford to pay their rent and utilities, buy food and medications.

My mother is one of those cases and now the government has sent her medical premiums to collections. She has never owed for medical premiums but the government says she does. She will be 90 in November and can no longer afford to feed herself if she chooses to pay her rent or pay for her medical that she should not be paying for. Please advise your government’s plan on how to look after our seniors. I don’t think there is a plan and I think you have all forgotten about your parents and grandparents. Remember you would not be here if it wasn’t for them and you would not have the life you have if it wasn’t for the taxes that they have paid for so many years. So sad that they can be forgotten so easily.

I also know this is going to fall on deaf ears but I did vote and yes I did vote for the Liberal party, now I hope the Liberals will remember the other people that voted for them. It wasn’t just families with children and the working poor, it was also the disabled, the seniors and the people that had to quit working to looking after those seniors as well as many others. Some nerve telling people in order to get the new benefits they should join the work force. I guess all seniors are supposed to go back to work so they can pay more taxes to give the immigrant, families with children and the working poor.

Wake up and pay some thought to the rest of us that have paid our share of taxes in this country.

Beverly Glazebrook, Edgewood