Letter: Mr. Trudeau, you don’t have a tax problem

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to hold a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

To the editor:

The Trudeau government has proposed a tax on ‘rich’ incorporated businesses. This tax is of course simple political opportunism but will undoubtedly win Trudeau some votes.

By its own estimates this new tax will earn them between $500 million and $1.5 billion a year assuming that the impact on small businesses is negligible. (A highly unlikely scenario)

The federal deficit for 2017/2018 is projected to be 28.5 billion. Who is going to pay for the other $27 billion Mr Trudeau? The middle class?

Or is the budget just going to balance itself ?

Mr Trudeau you do not have a tax problem. You have a spending problem.

Peter Lutsch, Kelowna