Letter: No one stopped to help us on bridge hill

To the editor:

I have never wrote a letter before but what happened yesterday has upset my husband and I very much. We were coming back from Kelowna about 1:30 p.m. and on top of bridge hill we had two, yes, two tires go flat. I did not have my cell phone with me, so we both got out and tried to flag down someone who would call BCAA for us, and not one person would stop.

Now we are an old senior couple, my husband is 83, and it was very hot out plus we had two small dogs in the van with us. I tried for over an hour to stop someone. Nothing. I finally took my hat off and stepped onto the highway and was waving my hat like a maniac and the traffic just drove around us. Finally a very nice lady stopped and made the call for us. We then had another two hour wait for them to arrive. The traffic was non-stop and was so close to the van that we really thought we would be hit. Everything was just shaking and we were pulled over as close to the barrier as we could.

I am upset that not one person would stop and just see what the matter was. What has happened to kindness and consideration to motorists in our valley? Even a police car drove by and did not stop. Where has the kindness gone? I am so disappointed and ashamed of the motorists that went by us. Shame on you! It was five hours before we finally got back home with the car carrier that showed up. I hope all you motorists that passed us by between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. (Wednesday) are proud of yourself.

Helmut and Charmaine Beutel, West Kelowna