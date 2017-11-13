Letter: Not the Canada our parents fought for

To the editor:

It grieved me to hear our present Prime Minister speak on remembering the Canadian sacrifices at Passchendaele. To me, Mr. Trudeau’s Canada is a far cry from the Canada our parents fought for. If our forefathers saw the society we have today, they would puke.

It sounds like Mr. Trudeau has been riding relatively high in the press and maybe in the polls as well. But who wouldn’t if you’re politically correct, have great hair, legalize practically everything, and hand out other people’s money like it’s a monopoly game. I need to remember in all this, particularly on the last point, what the plan is, like how are we going to pay for all of Mr. Trudeau’s spending? Well, plans take time and they’ll let us know when they have it all worked out. But one part they can tell us for sure is that it will include you and me.

In addition to the above, it seems to be Mr. Trudeau’s government, with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms that the former Trudeau brought in, focuses on making our country a country of individual groups needing to assert their rights. This may often be over the rights, health, and stability of the nation that supports them.

I recently saw the movie Dunkirk where a nation was galvanized into saving their soldiers from being swallowed up by an advancing army. The people came together as one, risking the dangers of the English Channel while traveling across it with hundreds of little boats, in order to save their soldiers. And I wondered what would happen today if we were ever caught in a similar situation; would we be united?

People from Trudeau’s government were loathe to the idea of having immigrants to this country subscribe to a set of Canadian values when a Conservative Party leadership candidate suggested this would be good for the country. How else can a country survive?

I still remember a friend telling me about foreign workers in Fort McMurray who cheered and celebrated the downing of the Trade Towers during 9/11. Can you imagine living in a country where your neighbors think so differently from you?

All this to say, it makes me wonder what will become of Canada under Mr. Trudeau when all is legalized and spent, and an ever-increasing flow of immigrants won’t be willing to live by a common set of Canadian values.

In addressing the United Nations early in his mandate, Mr. Trudeau referred to Canada as a post-nation state. We should ask ourselves what he means by that and also if he is being prophetic.

Jordie Bowen, West Kelowna