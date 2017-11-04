Liberal MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country Norm Letnick. Image Credit: Kelowna Capital News file

Letter: One word for Liberals anti-electoral reform rhetoric

Letter writer to the Kelowna Capital News isn’t impressed with Liberals stance on electoral reform

To the editor:

Re: Liberals sound alarm about NDP electoral reform

I could write hundreds of word debunking the BC Liberals anti-electoral reform rhetoric, but I’ll use only one. Fairness.

Is it fair that a party, whether NDP or Liberal, that gains 40 per cent of the popular vote should gain 100 per cent of the power?

Is it fair that a party, such as the Greens, gaining 17 per cent of the popular vote should gain only three per cent of the seats, just because they are not concentrated enough in any one area to win more than three seats.

To steal from Shakespeare…To be fair, or not to be fair, that is the question.

Daryl Sturdy, Vancouver, BC

