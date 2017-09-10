Letter: Playing the blame game with ICBC

To the editor:

Big announcement. ICBC rates going up. Now we have to listen to the blame game. How out of control ICBC is. While this government blames the other, but who did it first! How can a business with total monopoly be such a mess. It is not, but when politicians raid the account of well over a billion dollars there is a problem. How come the news does not highlight that issue. In this country, are you not allowed to speak the truth. Maybe it is time to privatize ICBC and BC Hydro.

C. Levesque, West Kelowna