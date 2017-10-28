Letter: Remove bridge barriers, switch traffic flow

Kelowna - I’m not a bridge builder or engineer but how hard would it be to remove the cement barriers

To the editor:

I could not agree more (The bridge that was built too small). Insane that the engineers and designers could not figure that one out. In fact it has made no difference to traffic flow coming into Kelowna. It was always two lanes as they had a light switch in the a.m. to two lanes.

Related: Vehicle obsession, not bridge, is the problem

Okay I’m not a bridge builder or engineer, but how hard would it be to remove the cement barriers dividing the lanes and have traffic lights switch to three lanes coming in at rush hour times? No big bucks for another bridge. The cement barriers could be moved in no time and lights put in at little cost. That would make it the small bridge that just got bigger by another lane.

Gary Athans, Kelowna

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Letter: Foster families make a difference
Next story
Letter: Vehicle obsession, not the bridge, is problem

Just Posted

West Kelowna water quality advisory could be coming to an end

City flushing water mains in anticipation of lifting advisory

Interior Health issues illicit drug alert after spike of overdoses in B.C.

Five people died of overdoses in Abbotsford Friday night, six people overdosed in Victoria Thursday

Best of Kelowna Recap: Best athlete Bruce Cook

In the first of a series of Best of Kelowna features, we present Bruce Cook’s unreal story

BC Tree Fruits Cooperative selects board of directors

Peachland - The cooperative has selected directors for the upcoming season

Accident causes West Kelowna residents to lose power

At 3 a.m. this morning, a vehicle crash resulted in a power outage

VIDEO: Halloween costumes bring joy to six-year-old with cerebral palsy

B.C. boy Jackson Poole loves Halloween and all the hand-made costumes his family makes

Letter: Remove bridge barriers, switch traffic flow

Kelowna - I’m not a bridge builder or engineer but how hard would it be to remove the cement barriers

There’s a really simple way to get pesticides off produce

New study suggests there’s easy ways to remove pesticides

NDP’s Adrian Dix tackles seniors’ residential care gap

Nine of 10 seniors’ homes don’t meet provincial standard

WestJet warns of possible delays due to ‘significant’ IT outage

Travellers being advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport

Families of emergency responders need to be prepared too

Kelowna - A pilot program is being launched for responder’s families

B.C. man devastated after 37 classic, rare cars destroyed in fire

Langley resident Garry Cassidy says many vehicles he lost are irreplaceable

Rockets trip up Ams in OT

Carsen Twarynski scores twice, including the winner in overtime Friday against Tri-City

Letter: Foster families make a difference

In Central Okanagan (from Peachland to Lake Country to Kelowna), more than 95 families foster kids

Most Read