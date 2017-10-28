Letter: Remove bridge barriers, switch traffic flow

Kelowna - I’m not a bridge builder or engineer but how hard would it be to remove the cement barriers

To the editor:

I could not agree more (The bridge that was built too small). Insane that the engineers and designers could not figure that one out. In fact it has made no difference to traffic flow coming into Kelowna. It was always two lanes as they had a light switch in the a.m. to two lanes.

Okay I’m not a bridge builder or engineer, but how hard would it be to remove the cement barriers dividing the lanes and have traffic lights switch to three lanes coming in at rush hour times? No big bucks for another bridge. The cement barriers could be moved in no time and lights put in at little cost. That would make it the small bridge that just got bigger by another lane.

Gary Athans, Kelowna

