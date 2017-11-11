Letter: Snow isn’t causing all these accidents

Kelowna letter writer says its people being unprepared for winter that is the problem

An accident at the corner of Highway 97 and Banks in Kelowna Nov. 3, 2017. Image: Alistair Waters

To the editor:

Snow, heavy or not, does not cause accidents.

All this chaos is avoidable, if drivers would simply learn and take responsibility. Put on good snow tires, before it snows. Slow down, enough to be able to steer and stop at will, and leave more space between vehicles. Surely no Canadian can be surprised to see snow in the winter.

With all the excellent weather forecasting available now, there is no excuse for being on the roads unprepared.

Grow up, and don’t blame the snow.

Mike Berger, Kelowna