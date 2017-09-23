Letter: Support for Freedom House

To the editor:

I am writing to express support for our city council and mayor’s decision to approve rezoning and OCP amendments for a supportive housing project for men recovering from addictions. For all the reasons Mayor Basran stated, I agree that this project is a valuable contribution to our healthy communities. I have lived in Kelowna for most of the past 20 years, in Rutland, downtown, and the mission, and I would be happy to live near a supportive recovery housing. It’s rewarding to know our municipal government cares about all residents.

Norah Bowman, Kelowna