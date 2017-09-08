Letter: Thank-you, we will all pay it forward

To the editor:

On Aug. 30, a group of 20 (mostly 55+ seniors) got together at the Creekside Pub for our usual Wednesday 4:30 happy hour. Our venue has changed. We were all residents of The Water’s Edge condo in the Mission and victims of the horrific fire on July 8. We have opted to continue our Happy Hours so we don’t lose touch during the two plus years that we will be displaced. As the evening wound down, our waitress told us that the entire food and drink tab for everyone had been paid for us. We were collectively in disbelief, speechless, in awe at such a wonderful gesture. We don’t know who you are but hope that you might see this note of appreciation. We will all pay it forward.

Bob and Karen Millar, Kelowna