Letter: Thankful for honest Freedom’s Door fellows

To the editor:

I was getting ready to leave for work early in the morning. I realized when I got to my car that my wallet was not with me. Hurrying back to my apartment building in the Kiwanis Towers I searched for 15 minutes and didn’t find it.

I hurried on to work and in my mind, I retraced my steps from the day before to no avail. I had all my identification, my banking cards, including the tap option where anyone can use it.

Returning home that night I searched again, turning everything inside out. I was devastated.

I was going to call my bank to report my cards missing and noticed there was a beeping for a message left that I had not checked. It was someone from a place called Freedom’s Door, a recovery house just down the street. A man said he had found my wallet on the street and would like to get it back to me.

I find it hard to express in words just how grateful and thankful I am to have had the Freedom’s Door guys find my wallet and not someone less honest. This could have ended so badly for me but I am so happy to have these guys in our neighborhood striving to be better and doing the right thing.

God bless you all.

Michael Whenham, Kelowna