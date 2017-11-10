Letter: The Liberals are back and we are the losers

Kelowna letter writer isn’t happy with the governing federal Liberal party

To the editor:

I’m writing this on Monday, Nov. 6, 150 years to the day since the first sitting of the Parliament of Canada. We are so fortunate to live in Canada where we have freedom, democracy and the rule of law.

The Liberal finance minister announced sometime ago, that he would bring about tax fairness for Canadians. Well, sad to say, I see these changes benefit the wealthy and well-connected, while the general public, as well as corporations—which the government has branded as tax cheats—are saddled with a whole new set of laws that will impose massive increases to their tax base.

I would have thought, in order to bring about tax fairness, the first item on the agenda for the finance minister would have been to close the loopholes that allow the wealthy and well connected to stash massive amounts of money into foreign tax havens to avoid paying taxes. These loopholes should have been closed years ago, as countries such as the U.K., Australia and others have done.

We do have laws in place, if they are honoured, to treasure the values we hold dear and to hold the government to account. However, it is sad to say some of these laws are not being honoured. The finance minister, as well as the prime minister, are being monitored by the ethics commission for covering-up holdings of numbered companies, conflict of interest issues, tax-payer paid vacations, cash for access, off–shore tax havens and it goes on and on. Yes the sunny days we were promised have turned into dark veils of cover-up and secrecy. Until they are caught, Liberals go to any length to stay in power.

As I see it, there seems to be no respect for the offices members of government hold; they act like they are above the law and have no shame in flaunting it before the people. Canadians are used to scandals and cover-ups when Liberals are in power, but the mess in the house today, is not worthy of the term honourable.

Yes, the Liberals are back and Canadians who work hard, and play by the rules, are the losers.

Gertrude Sawatzky, Kelowna

