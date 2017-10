Kelowna letter writer says the rich will never do anything to screw themselves

To the editor:

Regarding the tax loopholes the rich use to avoid paying their fair share of taxes: Stephen Fuhr and Dan Albas have both written letters about the current tax proposals but not a word on closing the loopholes for the rich.

Why not? What is their problem? Will they step up to the plate?

Problem is, the rich will never do anything to screw themselves. They and the corporations run the country. They call the shots.

Sad for the average Joe.

Bob Harris, Kelowna