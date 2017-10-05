Letter: Time to put Charlie Hodge on no-go list

Kelowna columnist known for agitating, gets under the skin of a reader with recent column

Open letter to Charlie Hodge:

I hope Tez enjoys herself down in (the US). You are probably not going. Not when you dis the United States like you have. I hope some bureaucrat puts you on that no-go list. The United States has good reason to be paranoid about their borders. Both for security reasons and economic reasons. Let’s go thru your list:

China: There is such a trade imbalance between the two countries that it is ridiculous. China’s policy to fix the yuan at a low rate doesn’t get you any brownie points.

I do applaud their actions on sanctions on North Korea (as long as they apply them to the letter) Maybe now they realize that the North Koreans can hit Beijing.

North Korea: These heavy (or heavier) sanctions should have been applied long ago. Due to an ostrich approach by successive (and do nothing) presidents, which included a massive monetary payment, we are now in the mess we (as the world) are in now.

Russia: Would we tolerate interference in our national and provincial elections….Hmmmmm guess Russia doesn’t have to….we have lucky PT (reincarnated as JT) governing Canada and an NDP provincial government.

Doug McNair, Kelowna