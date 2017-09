Let’s use some of these dollars to eliminate the tall weeds and grasses along our roadways

To the editor:

B.C. is collecting a carbon tax across the province.

Let’s use some of these dollars to eliminate the tall weeds and grasses along our roadways.

There are a tremendous amount of tall dried out weeds and grasses in the ditches along city roads and country highways.

Get these weeds cut, keep them cut, create some employment, and maybe some of these fires in B.C. could have been eliminated.

Ron Ganczar, West Kelowna