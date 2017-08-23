Letter: We have to challenge religious self-righteousness

Kelowna - There are good and bad Christians, just as there are good and bad non-Christians

To the editor:

I write in response to Mr Ferguson’s letter of Aug. 18, in which he suggests that Canada will be unable to uphold its morals if it is unable to re-establish itself as a predominantly Christian country.

Christians, like any other grouping, religious or otherwise, cannot claim exclusive rights to morality, and we should take every opportunity to emphasize this point. As an atheist I do not find myself in any way morally destitute without the guidance offered by religion, quite the opposite in fact.

There are good and bad Christians, just as there are good and bad non-Christians, however history shows us that many of the worst examples of ill-treatment, persecution and immoral behaviour are carried out in the name of religion, or by individuals who justify their actions through their own personal interpretation of religious scripture.

This is why we must continually challenge the judgemental self-righteousness that regrettably often accompanies religion.

I would urge Mr Ferguson and others that share his view, to focus their efforts on living as a positive example of the change they want to see, rather then making sweeping moral judgements of the predominantly good-hearted, civic-minded, morally strong people they share this wonderful country with.

Philip Montgomery, Kelowna