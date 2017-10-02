Letter: What a great hobby, what a great reunion

To the editor:

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the Kelowna Chapter of Sweet Adelines International. We are all women who learn and sing acapella in four-part harmony. White Sails, as all chapters, performs at civic functions upon request. Costumes and choreography make our stage entertainment unique. Excitement builds as we prepare for Spring Regional Competitions through year-round weekly rehearsals. The winning chapters then compete in our International competitions, held in a major US city. In 1995 I attended one in New Orleans with some colleagues, and we were also celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Sweet Adelines International. We mingled with the 16,000 women gathered for our love of singing, sight-seeing and making new friends, for 14 days. An unforgettable holiday indeed.

Having been a member for 28 years in White Sails, I was thrilled to greet the many women friends I sang with for many years at the 45th celebration of our Kelowna Chapter (held Sept. 24). Margaret Brunsden and Bettina Gary, long -standing members graciously hosted this gathering of 70 or more women. We sang, we ate, we hugged and looked through photo albums, recalling our trips, and sharing many laughs. This healthy hobby has no age limit, and one discovers also their hidden talents in areas like costume design, directing, choreography, fund raising, stage makeup and promotional ambassador for our craft.

Checkout our White Sails Kelowna website (whitesailschorus.com) for more information and location if this hobby will open doors for you.

June Turner, Kelowna