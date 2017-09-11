Letter: What are the NDP going to do with our finances?

To the editor:

What are the NDP going to do with B.C.’s finances. Remember in 1959, W.A.C. Bennett left this province debt free. In just under 60 years, we are now looking at $66 billion; that is one billion per year. Every party got a kick at the can but the results are all the same. So yes we can paint them all with the same brush. All of them are smoother than a used car sales person. Here is a good one, we’ve balanced the budget. We give Site C Damn the green light. Then they pull $1.4 billion from BC Hydro’s account. This is so wrong. You have to put $1.4 billion back in the account not take it out. This also happened with ICBC. Any business that has that kind of money is said to be doing very well until our elected politicians raid the account. Both of these Crown corporations should be privatized.

C. Levesque, West Kelowna