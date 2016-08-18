Letter: Politicians: Get off you bums and fix our gas prices

To the editor:

I am continually amazed that we in the Okanagan Valley are taken advantage of every day.

As I am currently in Ontario for a few weeks, I find gas prices ranged from 90 cents per litre to 94 cents per litre.

What I notice here is the amount of competition among all the different gas stations. Unlike the Okanagan Valley where gas prices are fixed by the distributor and/or fixed by oil company management, the fact is, there seems to be no one with a spine to stop these greedy bastards.

Oil is at an all-time low and we are paying the highest prices in the country by 26 cents per litre. Newfoundland, where everything is brought to the island by ship, is paying $1.15 per litre. Victoria B.C. is paying $1.12 per litre.

When asked why we are getting the big shaft, we are told it is the cost of freight. What bull. Our gas comes from Kamloops, 166 km away. London’s gas comes from Sarnia which is 112 km away.

So, maybe it is time for the people of this valley to start calling their elected officials and tell them in no uncertain terms to get off their ass and start doing something about these inflated fixed gas prices here in the valley taking place right under their noses.

I realize the politicians don’t give a damn as their gas is paid for by us, the taxpayer. Election time is around the corner and it is high time we started asking some serious questions and demanding some serious results from these pigs at the trough we are paying six figure plus incomes to and golden pensions.

Ian MacLean, Kelowna