Letter: Transit workers come to dog's rescue

To the editor:

We wish to formally recognize and thank Adam McMullin and his night shift crew at Kelowna Regional Transit Yard for going beyond the call of duty in rescuing my lost dog the evening of 11 August.

The dog, after wandering away, was chased into the yard by an irate deer. He was frightened and evasive, but Mr McMullin managed to keep him contained in the Regional Transit Yard, meanwhile making several phone calls in an attempt to locate its owner. Finally the RCMP provided my name and phone number and Mr McMullin was able to contact my parents and me. This episode took about five hours of concerted effort, but they never gave up, ensuring the frightened dog stayed contained within the yard until there was a resolution.

Upon retrieval, a well-deserved reward was offered to the yard personnel involved, but Mr. McMullin and his crew turned it down, instead advising us to ‘pay it forward.’

It is very satisfying to know that Kelowna Regional Transit System has employees who are so dedicated to the public that they will go beyond the norm to assist in any way they can. Our most heartfelt thanks to all of them for their concern and help.

The Broughton family, Kelowna