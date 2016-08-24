Letter: Safe injection sites save lives

To the editor:

Re: Injection Sites Are Just To Get Addicts High, Aug. 19 Kelowna Capital News.

It doesn't sound to me that you have ever known anyone who is an addict. They are not at all what people think. They are just people like us who are on the wrong road in life.

I had a dear cousin who died of a heroin overdose that turned out to be a bad batch that was on the streets at the time and there was no safe injection site in Vancouver at the time. Had there been, I might still have my generous, funny and kind loved one.

Addicts will use anyway, so let's make it as safe as possible, and at the same time give them opportunities to get clean. Countless lives have been saved by safe injection sites, why do we want less for the people in our community?

S.B., Kelowna