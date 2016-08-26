Letter: Rutland Parks Society member not included in decision-making

To the editor:

As a member of the Rutland Parks Society, I have read the articles about "special members meetings" in which it appears there are "chaotic factions" and "raucous factions" who are making decisions on behalf of the society without including all the members.

In the past two years I received email notices of meetings, but I have received no such notices for any of the meetings held this summer. This suggests to me that a select few will be deciding the future of the Rutland Parks Society without including all the members in the decision-making process.

Paul Neustaedter, Kelowna