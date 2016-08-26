Letter: Your dog can't tell you: Enough

To the editor:

My compliments on the “Our View” editorial: For Fido’s Sake, Leave Your Pet at Home When the Days Are Hot.

Even on what does not seem to be a very hot day, leaving a dog in a parked car can be a death sentence.

Related to this is the practice of people riding bikes or jogging with dogs in hot weather. I’ve seen a woman on a bike humming along on a 30 C+ day when her large dog was just panting away.

Last year, on our day with the worst fire smoke and air advisories, a man was jogging with his small dog.

I don’t care if he hurts his lungs, but why subject a pet to this. People, aren’t you thinking?

I have seen people who apparently think it is so cute to have their dog in their lap whilst driving. Not only is this a distracted driving offense, but also puts the dog’s life in danger. Airbags in North American cars use much more force than their European counterparts, in that the devices here are designed to protect people who don’t use their seatbelts (yes there are still some dummies out there). A small dog will be crushed if the air bag deploys.

Dogs and other pets in vehicles should always be in a safe carrier or other safe place in the vehicle, such as a partitioned area in station wagons. They no more belong in the front seat area than does a small child.

Pets rely on their owners for protection. Please take this seriously.

Bob Sherman, Kelowna