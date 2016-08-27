Letter: West Kelowna city hall right price, right place, right design

To the editor:

West Kelowna is probably in the top five locations to live in Canada.

We have some of the most beautiful walkways and parks along Gellatly Road, and other locations on the Westside.

There are numerous wineries in West Kelowna, some being the most beautiful in Canada.

We need a proper city hall and civic centre for future city engineering, planning, for sidewalks, roads, or treatment plants.

• We do not need a city hall in some gravel pit—cost unknown

• We do not need a city hall on some hockey rink parking lot—cost unknown

• We do not need a city hall squeezed between Hwy. 97 traffic—cost unknown

• We do not need a city hall in some rented grocery/clothing store location.

Doug Finlater, and council have been majority elected to run the City of West Kelowna. They have proposed a 2016 design of a city hall and civic centre, in the correct location of Westbank, at a bargain cost for today.

Let's look forward to the future of Beautiful West Kelowna, and vote YES for Doug Finlater and council, who have done a great job with such outdated facilities.

Ron Ganczar, West Kelowna