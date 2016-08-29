Letter: Consider 'cold dry facts' over 'want' in West Kelowna referendum

To the editor:

If I might repeat the headings of two correspondents writing in the Aug. 26 edition of the Kelowna Capital News: Let’s Build A City Hall We Can Be Proud Of, and, New City Hall Will Be A Burden On West Kelowna Taxpayers.

These two letters are perfect examples of, per the first letter (a) we want, not we need (b) the heart ruling the head.

And the second letter that has been well researched and substantiated tells it like it is, quoting cold, dry facts and figures (no, they are not very 'sexy' in today’s parlance) that cry out to be read and understood by voters before they cast their vote.

There are ordinances in existence that demand the city fathers put in place first an approved plan to repay any borrowings subsequently removed from contingency funds.

That’s the law. But the authorities, our current council, from what little we are allowed to know, appear to be knowingly charging ahead despite their unheeded obligation as above, with the process of gathering votes to commit we, the voters, to another huge sum to meet their dreams— a nightmare for the rest of us—whilst ignoring (abandoning some as well) public works projects budgeted for, of far more importance, but, of course, not so sexy.

All of Mr. Anstead’s numbers [New City Hall Will Be A Burden On West Kelowna Taxpayers, Aug. 26 Kelowna Capital News] are contained in the public record, and I for one thank him for publicizing them in the Capital News.

Ronald W. Haslock, West Kelowna