Letters to the Editor

Letter: West Kelowna's source of civic funding, clarified

  • posted Aug 29, 2016 at 11:00 AM

To the editor:

I would just like to clarify for the mayor of West Kelowna regarding the source of funding for the City Hall, the water improvements and most of the rest of the council's spending.

It comes from one pocket—ours!

Mike Wilding, West Kelowna

