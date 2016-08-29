- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Letters to the Editor
Letter: West Kelowna's source of civic funding, clarified
To the editor:
I would just like to clarify for the mayor of West Kelowna regarding the source of funding for the City Hall, the water improvements and most of the rest of the council's spending.
It comes from one pocket—ours!
Mike Wilding, West Kelowna
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.