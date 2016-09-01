Letter: West Kelowna city hall on Bartley Road 'worst location'

To the editor:

The NO side suggested building a new city hall for West Kelowna on the 11 acre site at 2515 Bartley Rd., already owned by the City of West Kelowna. (Proposed Alternate Location For West Kelowna City Hall, online.)

Wow, not a good idea since it is an industrial area with huge gravel pits still in operation to the north, an asphalt plant as well as a concrete production plant east of that site. Those business operations are not about to be moving in the near future. The site has been and should remain as West Kelowna’s industrial area.

What investors or developers would be attracted to such a place, let alone city administrative staff having to work in such an environment: commercial traffic, dust and noise? Would moving from a rat infested portable to an out of the way industrial park area be great incentive for hiring qualified city officials?

The author has suggested the worst location for a City Hall, Sports Facility, or Civic Centre. This is a classic “What were they thinking”.

Ron Ganczar, West Kelowna