Letter: Catch speeders on Glenmore at Union

To the editor:

I am in full agreement with an invitation to Kelowna city council and the superintendent of traffic to take in an evening of excessive speed along Clifton Road.

However, I think the invitation should also be extended to the RCMP officers who keep setting up the speed trap down by Grace Baptist Church on Glenmore Drive—everybody knows you are there.

Why don't you try catching these guys where they start out—further up on Glenmore Road at Union or at the bottom of Clifton. Sit there for a few nights, then maybe [local residents] would not get so much nightly racing entertainment.

Another tip: Try setting up after 5 p.m. and maybe catch some of the nightly street bike motorcycle racers.

Doug Ash, Kelowna