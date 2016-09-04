Letter: China doesn't need our LNG

To the editor:

We can build $11 billion oil processing plants in [B.C.'s] north and we now "need foreign workers” to construct LNG plants?

I don’t think so. This is not politically polite to our own workers. Foreign workers mostly do not speak our language nor do they understand our Safe Work Program as I can account for at the $11 billion oil project that I was on for a start up.

Several Chinese workers were killed on the job constructing 50,000 cu m oil holding tanks.

We have many very bright Canadians all across Canada who are willing and able to build our LNG plants—all the way from Newfoundland to B.C.

If our politicians think they will receive my vote for foreign workers then I suggest that they not hold their breath waiting. My bet is that LNG will not be large in B.C. —we have missed the boat. ha ha .

The Chinese leaders do not want millions of coal miners out of work due to our LNG coming to their shores. They already own the coal and they have to buy our LNG—I think not.

Jorgen Hansen, Kelowna