Letter: City hall at Boucherie Centre—short walk for the rats

To the editor:

I see that the NO vote has suggested building a city hall at the existing Boucherie Centre.

May be a good idea to dig up half the parking lot and build the city hall, and deplete a good portion of the existing parking area. Would be a short move for the rats to move from their existing site to the new city hall.

Maybe at the same time we could change the name of our Westside Warriors hockey team to the Westside Rats.

West Kelowna, could then become the Rat City of Westside.

Ron Ganczar, West Kelowna