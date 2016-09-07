Letter: West Kelowna politicians should wear 'sponsor' labels

My message to the taxpayers of West Kelowna:

Many individuals have written into our papers expressing their personal views either for or against the proposed new city hall.

I ask each of you to exercise your right to vote, but really consider how this is going to affect you and your family as you will be the one paying for this. No one else.

How will a new city hall benefit you and your family? Do we really need it now? Is the location right? Questions still unanswered in my opinion.

I believe most of your council decided many years ago where they were going to build their monument. Because it wasn’t disclosed was skillfully architected behind closed doors.

Please draw your own conclusions, you have heard and read all the rhetoric by now.

But remember to vote.

Wouldn’t it be a benefit to the taxpayers of West Kelowna to use my modified quote from Robin Williams: "Politicians should have to wear sponsor jackets just like NASCAR drivers, then we would know who owns them!

David W. Kuhn, West Kelowna