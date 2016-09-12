Letter: Public park benches are not for floral memorials for the deceased

To the editor:

Really? All that paper space for this item. [Peachland Council Against Homage Enhancements, and Peachland's Petty Response to Grieving Mom, Sept. 9 Kelowna Capital News]

Yes, I do grieve for that family but I agree with Peachland council — this is a public walkway with respectful memorial plagued benches used by many people including tourists.

Yes, by all means sit on the bench and have memories but using it as a cemetery plot is not appropriate.

Just my opinion.

LM Young