Letters to the Editor
Letter: Public park benches are not for floral memorials for the deceased
To the editor:
Really? All that paper space for this item. [Peachland Council Against Homage Enhancements, and Peachland's Petty Response to Grieving Mom, Sept. 9 Kelowna Capital News]
Yes, I do grieve for that family but I agree with Peachland council — this is a public walkway with respectful memorial plagued benches used by many people including tourists.
Yes, by all means sit on the bench and have memories but using it as a cemetery plot is not appropriate.
Just my opinion.
LM Young
